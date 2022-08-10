Where you can see the hosts of Texas Country Reporter this Weekend

They are celebrating the show's 50th Anniversary with a year-long storytelling tour of Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — It's the 50th anniversary of Texas Country Reporter and the hosts are celebrating in a special way that includes a stop in San Antonio for their own unique live performance.

“Happy Anniversary,” Bob Phillips told a couple at a reception at the Crockett Tavern, 320 Bonham, as he signed a copy of his book: “A Good Long Drive.”

"Basically, that's the way I look at my career,” Bob said. “For the last 50 years, I've been in a suburban, an excursion, an expedition, a van..."

It's a chronicle of the half-century he's spent on the road writing, producing, and starring in Texas Country Reporter.

"This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the very first episode of Texas Country Reporter," Bob said.

"Bob was three when he started," his wife, Kelli, interjected.

"Yeah, everybody needs to know, I was three," Bob completed the thought.

Kelli is also his co-star on Texas Country Reporter. The pair decided to celebrate the anniversary with a road trip. They spent the past year traveling the state, partnering with local orchestras – telling an oral history of Texas. For their San Antonio show, they've partnered with the South Texas Symphonic Orchestra.

"It's going to be a live concert situation. with a full orchestra, and Bob and Kelli Phillips, sitting, narrating the story of Texas," said South Texas Symphony Orchestra Music Director Ronnie Sanders.

San Antonio is near the end of their journey, after that, they say they plan to focus on the road ahead.

"We're not going anywhere," Bob said.

"No, we're gonna go to year 51, 52," said Kelli.

"We're in the middle of the 51st season right now and we're about to start shooting season 52” Bob went on. “We have a lot more stories to tell."

They perform at the Lila Cockrell Theater Sunday at 3p.m. Tickets are available through the South Texas Symphonic Orchestra’s website.