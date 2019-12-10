SAN ANTONIO — A new housing venture in east San Antonio is getting some national recognition.

The Wheatley Park Senior Living Community was honored this week for the many amenities it includes for its residents. The new 80-unit affordable project replaced the old Wheatley Courts—a dangerous, dilapidated complex that was eventually torn down by the San Antonio Housing Authority.

The new complex that arose in its wake features a park, public art, refined landscaping, plenty of safe places for senior citizens to gather and easy access to public transportation.

All those features earned the complex two awards of excellence from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

You can learn more about the Wheatley Choice Neighborhoods initiative here.