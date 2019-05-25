CIBOLO, Texas — With a population that has grown tenfold over the last two decades, it’s apparent that a bright future is under construction for Cibolo, Texas.

Cibolo is a Native American word meaning “buffalo,” a fitting name for this community just north of San Antonio as new businesses and thousands of new families are stampeding to the area. Mayor Stosh Boyle said he believes the reason why is a simple one.

“It’s our time,” he said. “San Antonio has grown tremendously, and we’re next on the map to do the same.”

KENS 5 met with him Thursday at the newly-opened Santikos Entertainment off of I-35, where he traded in his suit and tie for a hard hat and boots.

“With all the construction going on in Cibolo, it’s only appropriate (that I’m dressed this way),” he said. “Growth here is something like I’ve never seen in 23 years.”

As a contractor, he’s no stranger to the work required in this expansion.

Bill Skeen, the development manager for Fasken Oil and Ranch, said the boom in housing and businesses was sparked when the city put an intentional focus where most of the traffic flows through.

"Back in 2011, 2012, we decided to focus our real estate development efforts in the I-35 corridor between San Antonio and Georgetown. As a result, it’s just exploding with growth,” Skeen said. "The future of Cibolo is nothing but positive.”

The newest of those projects to be completed is Santikos Entertainment, which introduced 130 new jobs and the city’s first entertainment complex of its kind. Boyle shared his excitement about the new developments and the new professional women’s soccer team, the Athenians, which find their home in Cibolo.