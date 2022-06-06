Check out Nat Geo Live, Latina American culture or Tony Parker's private pop-culture collection in San Antonio this weekend

Here's your weekly roundup for all the most notable happenings scheduled for this weekend in the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — Explore Latin American culture

The culture and customs of more than a dozen countries will be showcased at Saturday’s Latin American Cultural Festival, set to take place at Mission Marquee Plaza. Visitors can take in everything from authentic dance and food from Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Mexico and other nations, as well as visiting crafts vendors and business booths. The event is organized by Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamericana.

When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Mission Marquee Plaza (3100 Roosevelt Ave.).

What else you should know: Outside coolers won’t be permitted, but pets will be.

Take a peek at Tony Parker’s inner geek

Everyone knows Tony Parker, the NBA superstar. Not as many fans know Tony Parker, the pop culture aficionado.

But they’ll have the opportunity to explore that side of the former Spur downtown this summer, where a new exhibit at San Antonio Museum of Art is showcasing Parker’s collection of life-sized sculptures depicting some of the most iconic figures from comic books and movies. Among them: Wonder Woman, Voldemort and Iron Man.

Other tangentially programmed events scheduled for this summer include Marvel film screenings and opportunities for kids to make their very own superhero masks.

When: Opens Friday, runs through Sept. 4

Cost: Included with general museum admission; buy here.

Where: San Antonio Museum of Art (200 West Jones Ave.).

Catch a modern take on a Hollywood classic

The weather should be perfect Friday evening for an outdoor screening of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” reimagining, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won one for Ariana DeBose’s turn as Anita. The downtown screening of the dramatic, romantic and tragic musical will include the opportunity to buy concessions or bar drinks, and families are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the plaza.

When: Friday, 8 p.m. start time for the film.

Cost: Free.

Where: Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza, outside the Tobin (100 Auditorium Circle).

Get the backstory on an iconic downtown light show

Fans of the San Antonio: The Saga light show that turns downtown’s San Fernando Cathedral into a kaleidoscope of color several times a week have a chance to learn more about the extravaganza straight from its creator.

On Saturday afternoon in the city’s Culture Commons, visitors can listen to a panel featuring The Saga artist Xavier de Richemont and historian John Philip Santos, who will be discussing the influence and inspiration behind the eight-year-old show.

When: Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but pre-registration is required here.

Where: Department of Arts and Culture Commons Gallery (115 Plaza De Armas).

Learn all about one of Earth’s oldest and biggest predators

Those itching to double-down on their dino fever after watching the new “Jurassic World” movie can do so at the Tobin Sunday afternoon, where Nat Geo Live returns for a special presentation on “the largest predatory dinosaur yet discovered”: the Spinosaurus.

Backed by video recreations of the Cretaceous Era, veteran paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim will tell the story of how the Spinosaurus was discovered and briefly lost before being recovered once more.

When: Sunday, at 4 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $20; buy here.