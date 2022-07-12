Watch 'The Nutcracker' or 'Elf' this weekend in San Antonio

Here's your weekly roundup of things happening around the Alamo City🎄

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Though the weather is insisting otherwise, the Christmas season is in full swing in San Antonio.

More than just local lights displays and tree-shopping, it also means Alamo City families have a chance to catch timeless shows, holiday-season cinema favorites and beloved tunes. We've rounded up some of the most exciting events happening around the city below.

Experience a Christmastime classic

It’s the closing weekend for Ballet San Antonio’s 2022 production of “The Nutcracker,” featuring more than 100 Alamo City youth and live orchestral music. You have several chances to catch this most magical of holiday-season shows, culminating in a Sunday afternoon finale.

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $36. Buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle).

Another chance to watch ‘Elf’

Did you miss your opportunity to catch the Will Ferrell Christmas classic at Mission Marquee Plaza? Good news: It’s screening again, this time in the heart of the city.

“Elf” is returning downtown for the Cinema on Will’s Plaza series, with families welcome to come watch for free. No outside food or drinks are allowed, but concessions will be available. Families are also welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and that makes us smile. Smiling’s our favorite.

When: Friday, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza, outside the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle).

Unleash your inner fútbol fanatic

Looking for a place to catch World Cup quarterfinals action? What about getting your own taste of soccer, with a dance break or two mixed in?

You’ll be able to do it all at the east side’s Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, which will host the San Antonio World Cup Soccer Festival on Saturday. Local teams will be competing in a tourney (including a FIFA videogame competition) while celebrity DJs provide the music and food trucks bring the snacks.

When: Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $15 for general admission, $40 for VIPs. Buy here.

Where: Wheatley Heights Sports Complex (200 Noblewood Dr.).

Get ready for Kwanzaa festivities

The celebration doesn’t begin until Dec. 26, but San Antonio’s Black community is invited to prepare early on the east side at the Kwanzaa Market Festival. Food, fashion and vendors will be on hand, with a focus on San Antonio’s Black-owned businesses offering their products.

When: Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: 3455 Martin Luther King Dr.

Rod Wave stops by the AT&T Center

Fresh off the release of his latest album, “Beautiful Mind,” the 24-year-old Florida rapper will perform in San Antonio as his tour continues. The musician behind “Heart On Ice” has accomplished a lot early in his career, including collecting Top New Artist honors at the Billboard Music Awards last year.

When: Saturday, at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $49.00. Buy here.

Where: AT&T Center (1 AT&T Center Parkway).

Plus...

If you have extra "The Nutcracker" fever (or if you'd simply like to support younger Alamo City artists) the Children's Ballet of San Antonio will host its own production this weekend on the north side. Find information and tickets here.

Music fans looking for free local concerts can head to downtown's Radius Center Saturday evening, where the chamber ensemble Agarita will host its latest show. Joined by poet Noami Shihab Nye, the concert will "interweave poetry and music" and feature music from all eras. Tickets are free, but seats are limited and can be reserved ahead of time here.

San Antonians can also head to Paper Tiger Friday for San Antonio miniFEST, "an evening of music, art and community in a festival-style atmosphere." Various musicians will be performing, including hometown group Astro Current. Tickets cost $25, with $23 livestream passes also available.

And, of course, it's prime time to visit local holiday lights displays with your family! We've rounded up all the local ones here, including drive-thru attractions and the River Walk's beloved lights.

>MORE HAPPENING AROUND SAN ANTONIO: