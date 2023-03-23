A west-side story hits the stage and monarchs are unleashed this weekend in San Antonio

Here's what's on tap for the Alamo City as temperatures warm up and Fiesta looms

SAN ANTONIO — The calendar continues its steady march to Fiesta, which is just less than four weeks away at this point. That gives the sun plenty of time to overcome its shyness and emerge after what's been a gloomy week in San Antonio.

Weekend weather is expected to be a bit better in that regard. But in the off chance the sun stays on spring break, most of the events we're highlighting as can't-miss attractions in the Alamo City are indoors (the exception being the San Antonio Zoo, set to turn into a monarch butterfly wonderland for two days).

Folk dance takes over San Antonio

This weekend brings the 65th annual San Antonio Folklife and Dance Festival to Rolling Oaks Mall, offering three days of music performances, dance lessons and cultural celebration. Austin-based Slavadillo and New Orleans’ own Komenka Ethnic Dance Ensemble are among the featured groups.

When: Friday through Sunday

Cost: Weekend admission passes are still available for $200, as well as Saturday passes for $100. Buy here.

Where: Rolling Oaks Mall (6909 North Loop 1604)

Amythyst Kiah performs at the Carver

Renowned by Pitchfork for how she “won’t be constrained by anyone’s expectations,” Tennessee-born singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah is set to bring her “talent for channeling murky emotions and regret-warped ruminations into succinct, pointed lyrics” to east San Antonio on Saturday. The Grammy-nominated artist released her latest album, “Wary + Strange,” in 2001.

When: Saturday, at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets cost $35. Buy here.

Where: Carver Community Cultural Center (226 North Hackberry St.)

McNay spotlights young local artists

Four fresh-faced Texas artists are on display at “Beyond Reality,” a new McNay exhibit featuring works by Carlos Donjuan, Angela Fox, Ernesto Ibañez and Dan Lam. “Beyond Reality” showcases a spectrum of talent, from Donjuan’s “vivid murals and imaginative creatures” to Lam’s “brilliantly colorful and alluringly tactile” sculpture work.

When: Running through August 13

Cost: Free with museum admission. Buy tickets here.

Where: McNay Art Museum (6000 North New Braunfels Ave.)

‘Chato’s Bridge’ tells a west San Antonio story on the west side

A San Antonio-set show that “addresses issues of love, loyalty and vengeance,” the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will present the show “Chato’s Bridge” this weekend. Directed by longtime actress Georgette Maria Lockwood, “Chato’s Bridge” follows two close friends reckoning with a tragedy that unfolded several decades prior on the Alamo City’s west side, and their ongoing efforts to break the cycle of trauma.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $10 for students with ID and senior citizens. Buy here.

Where: Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center (723 South Brazos St.)

Monarchs overtake the San Antonio Zoo

Dozens, perhaps even hundreds of monarchs will be fluttering their little butterfly hearts out at the zoo for the eighth annual Monarch Fest, "a two-day festival celebrating all things monarchs, milkweed and migration." Families can expect storytimes, seed giveaways and hands-on crafts activities.

When: Saturday and Sunday.

Cost: Free with zoo admission. Buy tickets here.

Where: San Antonio Zoo (3903 North St. Mary's St.)