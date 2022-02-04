Warm up this weekend with a Black History Month film program or a concert with a Grammy-winning singer in San Antonio

As the mercury starts to rise after a frigid end to the week, here are some Alamo City happenings to take your mind off the cold.

SAN ANTONIO — Explore a world of Black filmmaking at Blue Star

This week marks the kickoff to "Beautifully Black," a locally curated film showcase focused on movies from Black storytellers and perspectives.

Beginning with a sampling of short films from Lone Star State creators, the show features classics like "Do The Right Thing" and lesser known masterpieces such as "Killer of Sheep," while also turning Arthouse at Blue Star's walls into stages for Black artists of a different kind.

"Beautifully Black" runs all month long at Arthouse at Blue Star.

When: Open now, with screenings scheduled for various February dates.

Cost: $10 for feature film screenings, while admission to shorts programs are free. Buy tickets here.

Where: Arthouse at Blue Star (134 Blue Star).

American identity meets fashion in new exhibit

Among the handful of shows welcoming arts lovers at this month’s First Friday is “Threads Bare,” a showcase of the “intersections of art and fashion” with an emphasis on tangible, worn material as a channel of self-expression.

The exhibit will feature a handful of Texas-based artists, including Preetika Rajgariah, Juan Escobedo and Audrya Flores.

When: Opens Friday, runs through May 8.

Cost: Free.

Where: Blue Star Contemporary gallery (116 Blue Star).

Musical, visual arts converge on the east side

The local chamber ensemble Agarita is teaming with glass-blower Gini Garcia for a medium-melding show “inspired by her art and process” Saturday evening. Joined by other visual artists, the free concert will feature melodies created against the backdrop of a “changing luminous display” evoking Garcia’s work and projected against the venue’s walls.

New blown-glass art created by Garcia will also be on display at the concert, which will be joined by guest flutist Jessica Petrasek and percussionist Joseph Petrasek.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free, but those planning to attend should RSVP ahead of time at agaritachamberplayers@gmail.com to secure seating.

Where: 221 Burleson St.

What else you should know: Masks are being encouraged for the indoor show.

See a Grammy-winning jazz icon

Famed American singer and record producer Dee Dee Bridgewater is still going strong in her 70s, and San Antonians will have a chance to see for themselves this weekend when she stops by the Carver center.

Ever since breaking onto the music scene with her 1974 debut album “Afro Blue,” Bridgewater has continued to discover newfound flexibility within the jazz genre and others; among the familiar songs she’s put a twist on are “Hound Dog” and “What a Wonderful World.”

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $40; buy here.

Where: Jo Long Theatre at the Carver Community Cultural Center (226 North Hackberry).

Student art showcased at the Witte

As part of the Witte Museum’s ongoing “Black Cowboys: An American Story” showcase, student artists from San Antonio-area schools will show off their own creations inspired by the exhibit’s stories, with some set to “perform dramatized selections.”

When: Saturday at 5 p.m.

Cost: Free with general admission; buy museum tickets here.

Where: Witte Museum (3801 Broadway).

Plus...

Beyond the "Beautifully Black" showcase, there are a plethora of other Black History Month events planned for the coming days and weeks. You can find a rundown here.

Other opportunities to mingle with fellow moviegoers arrives via the Barshop Jewish Community Center's 21st annual Jewish Film Festival, which kicks off Saturday evening with a screening of "Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen." If you're itching for a laugh, stop by Blind Tiger Comedy Club Friday evening, where a slate of Texas comedians will be featured.