Ballet goes modern and the McNay goes O'Keeffe this weekend in San Antonio

From downtown concerts to new museum exhibits, here's just five things scheduled for this weekend across the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — The bad news: It's going to be cold again in San Antonio this weekend, with highs expected to linger in the mid-50s.

The good news: There's lots of indoor happenings scheduled in town for your family to go and see after getting your hot chocolate fix.

Here's a rundown of just some of those events going on this weekend, including how you can attend.

Immerse yourself in the lives of Mexico’s cowboys

On display for the last several months, the Briscoe’s “Vaqueros de la Cruz del Diablo” – an exhibit showcasing the lives of north Mexican cowboys through photography by Werner Segarra – is set to close next week.

Visitors who have yet to catch the exhibit can still do so this weekend, but even those who explored it before may want to return Saturday afternoon, when Segarra will speak about his process and mindset in capturing an eroding way of life. The chat will be moderated by fellow photographer Joel Salcido.

Then, on Sunday, Segarra will chat with Lionel Sosa, who created portraits of Segarra’s subjects that are also on display at the museum. The talk will be following by a tour of the “Vaqueros de la Cruz del Diablo” exhibit.

When: Exhibit on display through Monday during museum hours; talk between Joel Salcido and Werner Segarra scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday; talk between Segarra and Lionel Sosa scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: Free with general admission. Find museum ticket prices here.

Where: The Briscoe Western Art Museum (210 West Market St.).

What else you should know: Visitors are being asked to wear masks, especially if you’re not vaccinated.

Tune in online for some ‘canciones sociales’

San Antonio-based singer Azul Barrientos continues her collaboration with the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center for the online concert “Canción Social,” featuring on Latin American protest songs while offering context to the cultural connections linking the Alamo City with Latin American culture.

“Canción Social” will start at 8 p.m. Sunday evening, and will be available for families to watch from the comfort of their own home via YouTube and Facebook.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: Online, via YouTube or Facebook.

Experience a modern take on ballet

Fusing classical dance techniques with contemporary ones against a backdrop of different cultural styles, the Hiplet Ballerinas are set to take the stage at the Carver Community Cultural Center Saturday evening.

The Chicago-based group has gained a global reputation, having previously stopped in Germany, France, Spain, Hong Kong and elsewhere to perform. Audiences can expect flourishes of hip-hop, African, Latin and urban dance, moving to the rhythms of everything from Tchaikovsky to Beyonce to create an “innovative and beautiful new artform.”

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Cost: $35; buy tickets here.

Where: The Jo Long Theatre at Carver Community Cultural Center (226 North Hackberry).

Soak in some music at San Fernando Cathedral

Several San Antonio musicians are set to help create a soundscape of African American culture in the heart of downtown. Musical Bridges Around the World, the Alamo City-based organization which puts on free community concerts, will host “The Quilt: A Living History of African American Music” at the San Fernando Cathedral, where families can bask in a journey encompassing “historical spirituals all the way to music of the present day.”

Poet Andrea Sanderson, composer Aaron Prado and guitarist Marc “Mockingbird” Smith, among others, are set to be featured in the show, which also functions as a preview to an upcoming documentary created by Musical Bridges Around the World.

When: Sunday at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free, but you still need to register ahead of time here.

Where: San Fernando Cathedral (115 Main Plaza).

What else you should know: Masks are strong encouraged.

Learn about a legendary American artist

The McNay’s first new exhibit of 2022 is all about the hypnotic, colorful, modernist works of Georgia O’Keeffe, otherwise known as the mother of American Modernism. The showcase brings together similar works from other artists to supplement O’Keeffe’s work and trace the lineage through the artistic movement, which blossomed in the early-1900s.

Taken as a whole, the exhibit showcases a time when artists challenged social norms and rejected conservative techniques, finding “unity in disarray,” according to the McNay, and reflecting “the chaotic, rapidly evolving period in history.”

When: “Georgia O’Keeffe and American Modernism” opens Saturday, runs through May 8.

Cost: Free with general admission; buy tickets here.

Where: The McNay Art Museum (6000 North New Braunfels Ave.).

Plus...

Looking for laughs? Dublin-born comedian Dave Nihill is stopping by the north side's Blind Tiger Comedy Club Friday night, where he'll be candid about his observations from visiting dozens of countries and "being a mildly confused immigrant in the U.S." You can snag tickets here.

Looking for more laughs? Kathleen Madigan, the comedian personality who's shared stages with Conan O'Brien and David Letterman while helming multiple Netflix specials will be across town at the Tobin Friday evening.

Also, to stay on this week's theme of keeping indoors, Slab Cinema's month of heist movies continues with screenings of classics like "The Killing," "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Rififi" this weekend at Arthouse at Blue Star.