Check out Western art, a free concert or an MLK doc this weekend in San Antonio

Looking for something to do this weekend in the Alamo City? We've got you covered.

SAN ANTONIO — So, the curtain has raised on the new year, and you're looking for something to do? You've come to the right place.

The weekend is expected to bring cool mornings and sunny afternoons to the Alamo City, but if Texas's relatively mild winter is a bit too cool for your liking, don't worry: We've compiled a handful of indoor events you can indulge with your family, most of them happening at local museums as they rev up their 2022 programming.

And don't forget about Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, many of which are scheduled for the coming days despite the cancellation of San Antonio's annual in-person march.

Build bridges at The DoSeum

San Antonio’s premiere children’s museum is launching a new series this weekend designed to provide children with the tools to learn about race, racism and equity in language they can understand. “Uniquely Us: Understanding Race and Building Unity” is set to run through the start of April, providing a variety of programs and resources to explore new perspectives “in a safe, empathetic way.”

When: Starts Saturday, runs through April 3.

Cost: Free with general admission. Buy tickets here.

Where: The DoSeum (2800 Broadway St.).

Check out winning Western-themed creations from young artists

As time ticks on to the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, you can get in the mood by checking out some appropriately themed student art at the Briscoe. Featuring the winning entries to the rodeo’s annual Western Art Competition, “The Art of the Rodeo” showcases the most stunning artwork submitted by students across nearly 160 south Texas school districts.

When: Now through Feb. 5.

Cost: Free with general admission to the Briscoe. Buy tickets here.

Where: The Briscoe Western Art Museum (210 West Market St.).

Catch up on one of Texas’s biggest exhibits

The Texas Biennial, a multivenue showcase for dozens of artists who live in, were born in or are otherwise inspired by the Lone Star State, is in its final days at Soflo’s Ruby City.

Artwork by Jamal Cyrus, Melvin Edwards, Ann Johnson and others are on display at the gallery, exploring America’s relationship with slavery and history of racial segregation.

When: Through Jan. 30.

Cost: Free.

Where: Ruby City (150 Camp St.). Find hours here.

What else you should know: Due to the contagious omicron COVID-19 variant, the gallery is operating on reduced capacity and requiring visitors to wear masks.

Check in for storytime at the McNay

It’s expected to be mild, sunny and beautiful outside for the McNay’s Storytime Flow Friday, which returns to the north-side modern art museum for the first time in 2022. The family-oriented activity “pairs movement with children’s stories” and makes for an excellent way to kick off the weekend outside.

Those interested in attending to have to register online first.

When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for teens; children under 12 get in free, as do adults with museum membership.

Where: The McNay Art Museum (6000 North New Braunfels Ave.).

Learn more about a civil rights icon

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day fast approaching, it’s as good a time as ever to learn more about the man behind nonviolent protest, revolutionary movements and historic leadership.

Melaneyes Media, a local independent film company focused on Black-centric projects and movies, is giving San Antonians a chance to do just that via the online presentation “The MLK You Don’t Know.” Presented Saturday night via Zoom, it will explore who King was beyond the Civil Rights Movements to shine light on how he had “more depth and complexity than we often give him credit for.”

When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Cost: Free, with virtual attendees encouraged to pay what they can. Register here.

Where: Online.

Plus...

Feeling peckish? While driving around town this weekend, you can stop by La Concha Latina or dare to try the world's "hottest burger" at Chunky's Burgers, both of which were visited by KENS 5 this week.

You can also make time to stop by Martin Luther King Park on the east side, where a new sculpture dedicated to King's legacy called Spheres of Reflection is now on display.

If you're looking for more art of the indoor variety, stop by the McNay, where the "Wayne Thiebaud 100" exhibit will close after this weekend. For the music-lovers out there, the San Antonio chamber ensemble quartet Agarita is putting on another free concert at Fredericksburg Music Club featuring guest violinist Samantha Bennett.