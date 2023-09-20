What San Antonians need to know about two new parks opening this weekend

Local officials are inviting the community "to come explore and experience the natural beauty of these remarkable additions to our city."

SAN ANTONIO — Residents living in the San Antonio area will have two new parks to explore beginning this weekend.

According to the San Antonio River Authority (SARA), Hendrick Arnold Nature Park and Trueheart Ranch Park will open Saturday, just in time to celebrate Public Lands Day.

Both parks have a wide-ranging history with Bexar County residents that extend back to the 1800s. The parks also have pathways for migratory animals that rely on plant life growing within the Medina River watershed.

“These new parks are a testament to our dedication to creating clean and enjoyable creeks and rivers and the environment that surrounds them,” said Kristen Hansen, deputy director of parks and recreation with SARA. “We invite the community to come explore and experience the natural beauty of these remarkable additions to our city."

Hendrick Arnold Nature Park – located at 8950 Fitzhugh Road – was named after a Black military scout and spy during the Texas Revolution. In fact, Arnold is the earliest known Black Texas Ranger who later died in 1849 along the banks of the Medina River, according to SARA's website. SARA has plans for Hendrick Arnold Park to include campgrounds, equestrian trails, nature playground, river-access and more. Currently the site boasts 74 acres of woodland along the Medina River, according to the utility's website.

Trueheart Ranch Nature Park – located at 14984 Blue Wing road – encompasses a massive 351 acres complete with pecan orchards, livestock grazing and even a two-story stone house that James Truheart built for his bride in 1848, according to SARA.

