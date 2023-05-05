What is the cultural significance Cinco de Mayo has among Mexican-Americans?

Many people incorrectly think that Cinco de Mayo is celebrated as Mexican Independence Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Every May 5th, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated around the globe.

Primarily a Mexican holiday, it has taken off in the United States as a way to celebrate Mexican culture.

However, there are some people who don't know the true reason behind the celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Many believe that Cinco de Mayo is something akin to the Fourth of July - an independence day.

However, Mexican Independence Day is celebrated on September 16th, almost three months after Cinco de Mayo.

The origin of Cinco de Mayo can be traced back to the early 1860's when the French invaded Mexico, attempting to create a new empire on Mexican territory.

On May 5, 1862, the invading French army met an outnumbered Mexican army - led by General Ignacio Zaragoza - at the city of Puebla.

Midland College professor of history Jaime Aguila specializes on Mexican-American history and described the significance Puebla had for the Mexican army.

“Puebla, where the battle takes place, is in southern Mexico. If you’re going to occupy Mexico City and take over the whole country, you have to go through Puebla," Aguila said. "So you land at Veracruz in the Gulf of Mexico at the East Coast, you make your way to Puebla. If you take Puebla, you’re going to be able to take La Ciudad de Mexico, or Mexico City.”

Surprisingly, the Mexican Army won that battle and drove off the French army. The victory is seen as one of the greatest victories in the military history of Mexico.

While Cinco de Mayo is celebrated in both Puebla and Mexico City, it is a much more lowbrow holiday across greater Mexico.

Here in the United States, it's a much bigger party - literally.

Parades, dancing, music, food and drinks can be seen all across America. A stark contrast to the more humble celebration south of the border.

“It’s a much bigger and outlandish celebration here in the United States with a lot of eating and a lot of drinking. It just isn’t true in Mexico," Aguila said. "It’s very cultural, it’s a very comfortable family setting in Mexico, so those are some of the big distinctions, the level of capitalism that’s involved here in the United States.”

While it is seen as a chance to have a good time, what Cinco de Mayo truly represents is a chance for Mexican-Americans to show off their pride and loyalty to Mexico during one of the few Mexican holidays celebrated in the United States.