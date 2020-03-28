SAN ANTONIO — Law enforcement responded to a crash near 1604 and West Military Drive that officials say involved a stolen vehicle that collided head-on with another car as it was traveling the wrong way. A female victim in her 40s has been hospitalized in critical condition.

San Antonio Police Spokesperson Doug Greene said the chain of events that resulted in the crash began when an unidentified suspect robbed a FedEx truck on New Braunfels Avenue and drove it through a section of town. Eventually, he ditched the vehicle to take a black pickup truck, and soon ended up driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Loop 1604.

A Bexar County deputy spotted the suspect and tried to initiate a traffic stop, Greene said, which is when the suspect vehicle swerved and hit the other car.

The suspect was described as being in critical condition, but conscious after they were pulled out of the burning truck.

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, which is still ongoing.