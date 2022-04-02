'We're really struggling': Demand triples overnight for food assistance

The San Antonio Food Bank says higher utility bills due to freezing weather, paired with inflation and children out of school, forced families to call for help.

SAN ANTONIO — Pay the bills or pay for food. That's the heartbreaking choice many San Antonio families are making.

The cold weather putting kids out of school adds extra stress for many who rely on free or reduced lunch.

The San Antonio Food Bank took triple the number of calls Friday morning from those who need a little help.

The agency is responding this weekend by a boost in distribution hours.

It was a busy Friday afternoon at the San Antonio Food Bank. 240 families registered in advance who needed food and supplies to take home.

Lakesha Holmes was one of them.

"I'm a mother of six girls," said Holmes, riding with three children in her car. "I also have 12 grandchildren. 11 now, one of them did pass away."

In under a minute, volunteers loaded her car curbside with food to feed her family.

"I'll go and share it between my house and two other families," she explained. "They're elderly people that don't have transportation or the means to get back and forth."

COVID forced more families into food lines.

Those numbers grew even higher overnight due to inflation and expensive utility bills expected this month.

"We're really struggling," said Summer Pope, who also utilized the curbside pickup service Friday. "[My boyfriend's] not making a lot of money and I'm currently out of work due to COVID."

Pope brought her 3-month-old to the Food Bank while she made her first pickup.

"We find this very helpful just to come and be able to get food and feed my child," said Pope. "I'm on WIC, but it's still very helpful."

To meet the spike in demand, the San Antonio Food Bank will expand services this weekend with extended hours and more food pickup slots for those who need it.

"When school is closed, it often means it puts an added stress on them and their pocketbooks in terms of being able to pay for food," said Melanie McGuire, Chief Program Officer for the San Antonio Food Bank. "We never want folks to have to choose between accessing food and paying those basic utilities and services."

Friday's food boxes consisted of non-perishables, milk, eggs, HEB pre-made meals, fruits and vegetables, McGuire said.

The food bank also provides household supplies not covered by SNAP, like toothpaste and shampoo. Pet food is also available.

McGuire says families are encouraged to register in advance by visiting safoodbank.org or by calling the food bank's help line at 210-431-8326. Along with helping residents with emergency food assistance, food bank officials can help screen families for health insurance savings, federal benefit programs like SNAP and workforce training programs.

The curbside hours normally run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, but they'll be open all day this Saturday to help meet increased demand.

The #SAFoodBank is ready to assist neighbors affected by inclement winter weather.

GET HELP – If you were affected & are in need of food assistance, please visit https://t.co/KSDQqEaD8L

GIVE HELP - If you would like to serve our neighbors, please visit https://t.co/LVsHEIwFHQ pic.twitter.com/BMRLmavk9L — San Antonio Food Bank (@safoodbank) February 4, 2022

On a normal week, curbside hours run Tuesday to Friday afternoons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. or 5 p.m., depending on the number of families who need services.

More volunteers are needed during the winter months to scale services like this weekend's. Visit the food bank's website or call them if you're interested in lending a hand.