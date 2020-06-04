HERNDON, Va. — As parties and in person get-togethers are being canceled, families are coming up with some really creative solutions for making milestones a little special.

Like Sara from Herndon, Virginia. She surprised her mother, Jovita on her 93rd birthday with a virtual party.

Sara says she gathered up all of “G-Ma’s” children, grand-children and great grandchildren from Maryland, Virginia, Florida and even Ohio to celebrate the big day.

She says they sang Happy Birthday, laughed a bunch and there were even a few tears.

How special.

Happy Birthday Jovita and we’d like to thank the family for sharing such a sweet and special moment with us.

