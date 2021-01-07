'We're all human. We're all equal' | UTSA graduate on a humanitarian mission to help people in Congo

A San Antonio man is headed to his birthplace for the first time since he was a kid, to tackle the suffering, hunger crisis and political conflict.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is headed to his birthplace, the Democratic Republic of Congo to tackle the suffering, hunger crisis and political conflict. His goal is to take what he’s learned in San Antonio to Congo leaders.

Joel Engulu was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and immigrated to the U.S. when he was a year old.

“We didn’t know any type of English, anything like that. We learned the process of immigration,” he recalled. “That process has made me who I am today. I wanted to change and give back to other people, to have that opportunity as I did.”

Engulu graduated from the University of Texas-San Antonio with honors. He received a degree in public administration and public policy. He says he was the deputy director of Global Chamber San Antonio and was voted to become the President of the Junior Chamber International of San Antonio. He says he wants to use his degree to help leaders and community members in Congo establish stability.

“Make those collaborations, so they can teach each other because there’s a lot of separation from the government and the civilian life. But I want to be able to bridge those gaps,” he said. “Fear of either government or fear of not knowing what to do, that’s just been a struggle just trying to find individuals who want to step up and actually do something.”

Engulu says part of his humanitarian mission is to help kids in the orphanage his parents launched called ‘Ruth’s Home for Children.’ Engulu’s mother turned her Congo home into a home for orphans and used her own resources to care for children. In 2020, ‘Ruth’s Home for Children’ became an official nonprofit organization.

“Day to day living for them is a struggle. Just to find food, just to find clean water,” he said. “They want to go to school. They want to have businesses. They want to be an entrepreneur. So, the fact that I’m going there, educated, got my masters in the United States, for them it would be motivating for to see that’s its possible.”

