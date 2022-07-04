'We invite everybody' | Ramadan iftars return in San Antonio

The Muslim Children Education and Civic Center is hosting daily iftars so everyone can break their fast together. Non-Muslims can also participate.

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since the pandemic, hundreds of San Antonians are gathering to celebrate Ramadan in mosques. The Muslim Children Education and Civic Center is hosting daily iftars, or meals, after evening prayer so everyone can break their fast together.

And the iftar is not just for Muslims, the MCECC said.

"For every non-muslim who fasts with us – and fasts all day just like us, with us, no eating or drinking not even water, and breaks fast with us – we will donate $100 in their name to a local non-profit. This year we're sponsoring the Battered Women's Shelter," Sakib Shaikh of the MCECC said.

Shaikh said around 400 to 500 people participate in the nightly iftars. They're also hosting smaller dinners almost every Friday at their location on the city's northwest side near I-10 and south of Loop 1604. The address is 5281 Casa Bella.

Ramadan is a holy and spiritual month for the world's 1.8 billion Muslims. During the month-long event, Ramadan fasting involves stopping eating, drinking and sexual intercourse from dawn to sunset. Practitioners can engage in all these acts once fasting is broken and restart fasting the next dawn.

It ends on May 2. It is then followed by the three-day celebration of Eid.