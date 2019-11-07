SAN ANTONIO — In the community of Boerne on Wednesday night, there was a touching tribute for two Kendall County Sheriff deputies who died just days apart. The special service was at Veterans Plaza and was put on by the support group Angels All Around You.

Deputy Carlos Ramirez was killed last Tuesday during a traffic stop. Just days later, Sergeant Matthew Johnson died after fighting stage four colon cancer.

During the vigil, families of both deputies heard stories about their fallen loved ones. One of the speakers was Kendall County Commissioner Pct. One Christina Bergmann.

"As a first responder with the fire department here, I know what it means to serve," she said. "I know the sacrifices they make, and what their families sacrifice."

As the community prayed for strength, its members said the losses have left them hurting.

"Lift them up in your prayers," Bergmann said. "And ask God to comfort them in this difficult time."

Also in attendance was Tom Dudley, whose son is a current Kendall County Sheriff's deputy. He said he worries about him putting on the uniform every night.

"You don't wish upon anybody and you are just glad it is not your son," he said. "But your heart is breaking for the family and the deputy himself."



Kendall County Sheriff Al Auxier said the two men were proud to wear their uniform. The vigils overarching message: A reminder about the sacrifices made every day by the men and women who wear the uniform.



"As someone stated in their speech, they run to the danger when you run away," Bergmann said.