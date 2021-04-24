x
Ways for San Antonians to commemorate Blue Sunday this weekend

The annual day of prayer for neglected youth comes as Child Abuse Prevention Month winds down.
Credit: WTOL 11

April 25 marks Blue Sunday—an annual day to pray for neglected youth as Child Abuse Prevention Month winds down to a close. 

There will be multiple opportunities at local churches for San Antonians to mark Blue Sunday this year:

  • At about 10:20 a.m. at Grace Pavilion Church, Hope Shelton, a faith-based specialist with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, will appear to speak at a service which will be livestreamed here
  • A little later, at about 11:10 a.m., Shelton will also speak in person at Encuentro Church (located at 9800 Guilbeau Rd.). The service will be available virtually here
  • At about 11:30 a.m., Shelton will also appear at the Joshua House of Worship's virtual service. 
  • Finally, the pastor at Covenant Community Church, Earl Grant, will lead a Blue Sunday service and altar call as he has done for several years; it will be available to watch virtually here

You can learn more about the Blue Sunday initiative here

