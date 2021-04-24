Ways for San Antonians to commemorate Blue Sunday this weekend

The annual day of prayer for neglected youth comes as Child Abuse Prevention Month winds down.

April 25 marks Blue Sunday—an annual day to pray for neglected youth as Child Abuse Prevention Month winds down to a close.

There will be multiple opportunities at local churches for San Antonians to mark Blue Sunday this year:

At about 10:20 a.m. at Grace Pavilion Church, Hope Shelton, a faith-based specialist with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, will appear to speak at a service which will be livestreamed here.

A little later, at about 11:10 a.m., Shelton will also speak in person at Encuentro Church (located at 9800 Guilbeau Rd.). The service will be available virtually here.

At about 11:30 a.m., Shelton will also appear at the Joshua House of Worship's virtual service.

Finally, the pastor at Covenant Community Church, Earl Grant, will lead a Blue Sunday service and altar call as he has done for several years; it will be available to watch virtually here.