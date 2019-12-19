SAN ANTONIO — 20-year-old Meagan Gonzales was found burned in a field just over two weeks ago.

Her family is preparing to lay her to rest this Friday and her father, Eddie Gonzales, said he's not giving up in the fight to find his daughter's killer.

"My boy still goes to her room, and he knocks on the door and he calls her," Eddie said. "I still haven't gone into her room ever since. I'm just not ready for that."

RELATED: SAPD looking for suspect responsible for the murder of 20-year-old Meagan Gonzales

RELATED: Burned human remains ID'd as missing 20-year-old San Antonio woman

Eddie said the last time he saw his daughter was in November. She was reported missing to SAPD. While the vehicle she was last seen driving was found and people keep calling with tips surrounding her disappearance, Eddie said he still doesn't know what happened to his daughter.

"I feel like I have a hole in my heart that I know is never going to be repaired," Eddie said. "And I know I'm never going to be the same again."

Meagan Gonzales is one of the six unsolved cases with Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The San Antonio Police Department reported 99 homicides so far this year. 39 of those remain unsolved. That's not including the 35 murders in 2018 that also remain unsolved.

"I hope that they don't give up, because I'm not giving up. I'm sure there is going to be hope for them as well," Eddie said. "I feel that we all deserve justice and have some answers. I just hope for the best for all us who are going through this type of pain, because it is a very strong pain."

This week, Crime Stoppers made another push offering up to $5,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for Meagan Gonzales' murder.

For more on SAPD unsolved crimes, click here.

There will be rosary service for Gonzales on Thursday at Porter Loring Chapel. It will be followed by a funeral and burial this Friday.

