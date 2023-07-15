'Everybody needs it' | Waco church fuels hearts and cars at the gas pump

The Glory Bell Church served more than 300 families with nearly 2500 gallons of gas for their 5th year of Serve Day on July 15.

WACO, Texas — On July 15, The Glory Bell Church fueled hearts across Central Texas one pump at a time by buying down gas prices to just 99 cents a gallon for their 5th year of Serve Day.

Cars wrapped around the Buzzy Bee gas station in Waco and lined the street to buy cheap fuel from 9 to 11 a.m.

Pastors of Glory Bell Church Chuck and Ashley Martin said people started lining up at 6:45 a.m. and were ready to wait in the lines.

"We know we're going to serve more than 300 families," said Chuck Martin. "We're going to pump more than 2,500 gallons of gas. People are able to get as many as 15 gallons of gas for 15 bucks."

The Martins wanted to serve in a unique way, so the idea of slashing gas prices stuck out to them.

"Gas never really goes on sale, and everybody needs it," Ashley Martin said.

While the cheap gas prices brought people in, Central Texans also gathered at the pumps for another reason.

"With every car that comes through, we take time to pray with the families in those cars, and our hope is that they feel seen and known by God, that they're reminded of His goodness," Ashley Martin added. "There's a lot of bad news out in the world. There's a lot of difficult things that we're facing. This is a chance for people to just be blessed."

"It's a blessing," said Regina Olvera, who bought discount gas.

Nearly 100 Glory Bell Church adults and 20 children were out bright and early to serve, but their service led to lots of smiles throughout the morning.

The Glory Bell Church says they are excited to host this service again next summer. They hope people continue to pay it forward.