City Council approves modified plans for revamped Alamo Plaza, ending years of planning

One of the big issues with the plan was the debate over whether to move the famous Alamo Cenotaph.

SAN ANTONIO — After hours of discussions and years of planning, the decision about what will happen with Alamo Plaza has finally been made.

“The motion passes,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

The 10-1 approval vote unfolded Thursday afternoon, with Councilman Roberto Treviño the only member to vote nay.

In the modified plans, the Cenotaph will be repaired but not moved, the mission’s footprints will be laid out with new paving material changes, the plaza will remain accessible to pedestrians without railings, parades and key rituals will be accommodated, and streets surrounding the plaza will be able to close as planned.

“I think it realty speaks to the changes that we needed, to make sure plaza was accessible to all of the community,” said San Antonio District 3 City Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran.

Viagran served as tri-chair of the Alamo Citizens Advisory Committee, which was responsible for the changes made to the plans.

She says that, per their leasing agreement with the Texas General Land Office, the entire project will cost the state about the $106 million, and the City of San Antonio about $38 million.

“The lease is 46 years to start, and then another 50 years for a renewal after that," Viagran said. "But the interesting thing is, this time, with our changes to the agreement, the city is going to maintain control over the construction of the plaza."