Community in Von Ormy mourn the death of 3 people killed in mobile home fire

VON ORMY, Texas — Family and loved ones held a vigil Friday night to remember the three people killed in a mobile home fire in Von Ormy earlier this week.

"I was saying to someone earlier that losing a father or mother is really tough. But when you lose your own child, it's unexplainable. You can't,” said Last Chance Ministries Pastor Jimmy Robles as he stood in the middle of a large crowd filling the thin strip of road in front of 185 Blue Lilly Drive in Von Ormy Friday night.

He was leading them in prayer.

"People are gonna say it’s okay when It's not okay,” he said.

Early Sunday morning three people died after a mobile home caught fire.

The dead have still not officially been identified, but family members said two- year-old Ezekiel Segovia Oyervides and his big sister Mia Alena Oyervides, just shy of five years old were visiting their grandmother Vanessa Elaine Monsivais. Family members have set up a funeral fund for burial expenses.

Robles said the loss hits hard, reminding him of the loss of his own daughter in 2016.

"I lost my daughter Victoria in a tragic car accident, and a three and a two-year old as well, that were part of the family as well,” he said. “So I know that pain."

Robles said Vanessa was the daughter of two of his own in-house ministers, Esmeralda and Joe Zapata.

“The shock of losing three members of your family is enough to devastate anybody,” said Joe Zapata.

Zapata described his stepdaughter Vanessa as the jokester of the family.

“She brought a lot of laughter, a lot of joy into our family,” he said.

Friday night, standing outside the burnt remains of her home, the whole congregation mourned the three of them.

"There's a great support system that we have through our church, through our family and our friends."