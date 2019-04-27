SAN ANTONIO — The FBI distributed a new plea Friday asking for any and all information in the case of Andreen McDonald, the Bexar County woman who has been missing for eight weeks and who is feared to be murdered.

Andreen's husband, Andre McDonald, remains on house arrest. The Air Force major is charged with evidence tampering in connection to his wife's disappearance

Meanwhile, a search team is asking for volunteers to help in an all-day "ATV burst" search on Saturday.

One of the volunteers, Troy Owen, has 30 years of experience with emergency services. Owen and his family were surveying some of the possible search locations Friday afternoon.

"If it was somebody that we loved, we would want someone out here looking for us," Owen said. "We're just not going to quit."

The group of volunteers will meet at the Community Bible Church and will get their assigned search locations. They will be searching on foot, by horseback or via ATV.

"The sheriff's department is in conjunction with this search. They will be here, they will have representatives on site," Owen said. "You have to have your ID. Be 16 years old, and it will be recorded with law enforcement who's here."

They will be tracking their steps by using a search-and-rescue application providing real-time updates to the command center.

"There are some areas that horses cannot get to. This is an area that four-wheelers aren't going to be able to get to," Owen said. "It tells us where to use utilize the resources that we have. We can break the group up where it's going to be the most useful and cover the most ground."

The goal is to help narrow down the search and hopefully help find the missing mother.

For more information on Saturday's volunteer search, click here.