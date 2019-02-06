SAN ANTONIO — Nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace fundraises and coordinates build days to construct and deliver beds to kids who don't have them.

On Saturday, San Antonio AT&T workers volunteered their time to put them together, in hopes of giving more children a safe and comfortable place to rest.

"On the floor, with mom and dad, on the couch, air mattress—there's a lot of situations where they don’t sleep on their own," said Eddie Arnole, the nonprofit's director.

AT&T Operations Director Scott Miller says AT&T-employed volunteers raised $15,000, and 200 workers and family members came out to lend a hand.

"Giving back to the community, giving back to the kids that don’t have a bed," Miller said. "There’s an unbelievable number of kids out there that don’t have beds to sleep on, (that are) sleeping on a couch, sleeping on an air mattress. So we got involved as a group of managers, going out and doing deliveries and we want to do more."