SAN ANTONIO — The search restarts Thursday morning to find missing mother Andreen McDonald who is feared dead.

The Air Force, deputies and volunteers will search Camp Bullis to try and find Andreen. The mother has been missing for nearly a week.

Her husband Air Force Major Andre McDonald is under arrest. He is believed to be connected to her disappearance.

Search Advocate Frank Trevino is ready. His van is packed with supplies for Thursday's search.

"It will be dangerous," he said. "It will be dangerous. People need to be prepared. I think there is so much that is unknown. I think it makes it a disturbing case, very disturbing case."

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Andre has refused to help find his wife, and believes this is a game.

KENS 5 has learned more about him. He is part of the Cyberspace wing and is a reservist on active duty orders. We are told Andre has no history of disciplinary action.

As for his wife, Andreen, she owns Starlight Homes Assisted Living. She is from Jamaica and is also a graduate of UTSA.

The couple has a 6-year-old daughter who the sheriff says is autistic and non-verbal. Deputies said she could have witnessed what happened to her mother.

Since Sunday, deputies and volunteers have searched for Andreen in a vast area in far north Bexar County near their home. The new search Thursday expands to Camp Bullis.

"If we can find that one little clue," Trevino said.

Trevino said it will be tough.

The areas to search are unknown," he said. "And these areas to search are vast. there is a lot of nothingness but trees, creeks and woods, valleys, dangerous areas."

Information:

We are asking the community for volunteer assistance. A check in will be established at Eisenhower Park at 8 a.m.

A second search is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m.

Volunteers will then be shuttled from the park into Camp Bullis.

Guidelines for volunteers: