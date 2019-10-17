SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department released memorial information for SAFD firefighter Greg Garza who died after being hit by a truck at the scene of a fire Tuesday.

A visitation and prayer vigil will be open to the public at Porter Loring Mortuary on 1101 McCullough Avenue between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday at noon at Community Bible Church but is not open to the public.

"This is stunning for our organization. We are hurt right now," Fire Chief Charles Hood said Tuesday.

Paramedics at the scene worked to revive Garza. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died.

KENS 5 is holding a phone bank Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. to benefit the 100 Club of San Antonio which supports the families of fallen law enforcement and firefighters in Bexar County.

Call 210-714-9100 from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday to make a donation to help the 100 Club with its mission on behalf of San Antonio's first responders.

You also can make a donation online: https://www.100clubsa.org/donate/

