SAN ANTONIO — In the last few months, the San Antonio has seen four violent crimes at area malls and shopping centers, including Wednesday evening at South Park Mall. That trend is leading some to wonder: Would you know what to do if you found yourself in the middle of a violent encounter?

Gerald Nickel is a training instructor at Mission Ridge Range and Academy and said learning how to think through such an unimaginable situation as a shooting is the way to keep yourself safe.

He teaches these skills at Mission Ridge, via a virtual conflict simulator.

“There’s no wrong answer. This is to help you learn how to think,” Nickel said.

The simulator has nearly 300 scenarios in which participants respond to different scenarios; the program reacts in real-time to how aggressive or passive you are in each simulation.

“Our goal is to meet everybody exactly where they're at, and then take them wherever they want to go,” Nickel said. “So if you have a lot of experience, no experience, if you love guns or if you're afraid of them, or even if you don't want to handle them—there's a lot we have to offer here.”

Participants can choose to use a fake firearm through the simulation, or non-lethal responses like mace.

“It’s about thinking through all of your options. The more you think about ways you can escape a situation, the more likely you are to escape,” Nickel said.

He added that being aware of your environment is the most important thing to remember.

“Where do I know that I am right now? Can I describe where am I to talk to somebody on the phone? Can I tell them how to get to me?" Nickel suggested as things to be on top of.

He also said the simulator is designed to put participants in an emotionally-distressing situation, so that they formulate a plane for how to respond under that stress.

“The more you're expecting in the situation, and the more you're aware of and planning for it, the less that sort of emotional response is going to override your ability to think through it.”

We found that, by running through each scenario a few times, we learned different and more appropriate ways to react.

Nickel said the parents can bring home what they learn and teach their children to also prepare for a dangerous situation.

“It’s the exact same way you teach them how to deal with strangers or how to deal with crossing the street. You teach them how to get in and out of buildings, right? We teach them fire drills; it's no different from that. It's just a different sort of situation,” he said.

Nickel said having a plan is the safest way to survive.

“Being proactive is the most important part of situational awareness and safety,” said Nickel.

Mission Ridge offers classes every day of the week for all skill levels. For more information, contact them at (210)504-9000.

OTHER STORIES ON KENS5.COM: