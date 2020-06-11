Vigil held to remember motorcyclist who died after crashing into stopped car

A candlelight vigil was held to remember the life of 23-year-old Daniel Santiago. The young motorcyclist was killed after hitting the back of a stopped car.

San Antonio officers say that, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Santiago was riding his motorcycle near Loop 410 access road at Evers Road. According to the police report, they say a cars were stopped in a line at the center lane past the steep crest of a hill. Santiago was riding behind two cars and those vehicles avoided hitting the last car in that line.

But police say Santiago laid down his motorcycle and slid into the back of a vehicle. Police say he died from his injuries despite wearing a helmet.

On Thursday night, friends and acquaintances gathered at a parking lot near the site of the crash. Harley de Luna, who was at the candlelight vigil, shared that Santiago was his best friend for nearly a decade. They met at church and their friendship has grown since that day.

“He could light up a room. He could make everybody smile with just one word,” shared de Luna. “We were talking about having our own families and being neighbors.”

De Luna shared that Santiago was an avid rider and was always careful on the road. He said that, if he could go back, he would like to tell his best friend to be careful one last time.

“He was just an amazing guy and I’m going to miss him dearly,” he said, while holding back tears.