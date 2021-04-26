Vietnam veteran exposed to Agent Orange seeks living kidney donor

James Ashbaugh, 76, said he is too old to be placed on the deceased donor transplant list.

SAN ANTONIO — From his four years in the Navy, to the several years he and his wife spent fostering young children, Vietnam war veteran James Ashbaugh has lived much of his life in service to others. Now, the 76-year-old is asking for help.

Ashbaugh was exposed to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam in the 60's. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, it "was a tactical herbicide used by the U.S. military for control of vegetation,” that resulted in a variety of illness in those exposed.

For Ashbaugh, the exposure caused diabetes, which has ravaged his kidneys through the years, leaving him at 10% functionality. Though, because of Ashbaugh’s age, he’s ineligible to be placed on the transplant list for a deceased donor. Instead, he is only eligible for a living donor, which narrows the possibilities for an organ already in high demand.

“Right here in Texas, 10,000 Texans are in need of a lifesaving organ transplant,” explained Texas Organ Sharing Alliance senior communications coordinator Clarissa Thompson. "And when we talk about kidneys, kidneys are the organ most in need. More than 80% of those in need here in Texas need a kidney. And that's mainly due to diseases like hypertension and diabetes that lead to the need to be on dialysis and eventually a need for transplant.”

Ashbaugh is currently on dialysis, but has experienced a number of complications and his condition continues to deteriorate. His daughter, Traci Topperwein, has been his primary caretaker — both said they are fighting desperately to find a donor.

Topperwein created a Facebook page, sharing more about how Topperwein and his wife, with three kids of their own and three foster children, didn’t hesitate when they learned an 8-month-old baby needed a home. The three foster children were later taken in by a relative while the Ashbaughs adopted Topperwein.

“Him and my mom adopted me at 8 months old and he saved my life,” she told KENS 5. "And now I feel like it's my turn to save his.”

Topperwein’s Facebook post sharing her story and her father’s story garnered nearly 600 shares. Topperwein also had a decal placed on her vehicle reading: KIDNEY DONOR NEEDED FOR VETERAN - ANY BLOOD TYPE 210-416-5559 PLEASE HELP!!

A similar decal was purchased for her brother’s truck. Though, the family hadn’t received any calls.

Both Topperwein and her husband are ineligible to be donors. Topperwein is ineligible due to autoimmune diseases while her husband is ineligible due to family history, along with his own exposures while serving in Iraq.

Topperwein said should someone be interested in donating, her father’s health insurance will cover all of the pre-surgical tests, post-surgical care and other medical expenses. She said they would also cover flights, should the donor live out of state, and expenses that may arise due to taking time off from work to recover.

What’s more is if the donor is incompatible with Ashbaugh, a paired exchange may be arranged.

While Ashbaugh is only eligible to receive a donation from a living donor, Thompson said the demand for organ donors in general remains high. April is National Donate Life Month. Thompson said she encourages Texans 18 years or older to register as an organ or tissue donor not only because it saves lives, but because it removes any burden from families to make the decision when dealing with death.