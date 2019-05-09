SAN ANTONIO — A man trying to protect his property was nearly run over by two men in a white SUV after he said they robbed the business he owns and operates off SE Loop 410 with his mother.

The mother-son duo runs Barrels for Sale, selling refurbished barrels used for septic tanks, rainwater collection or animal feeders.

Luis Gonzales said two men stopped by his small business last Friday around noon, asking to see their inventory.

At first, he said, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

“We always have a different type of people coming and we try to treat everybody like our family,” he said.

Then, one of the men asked his mother to show him around the property, looking at what they had for sale while the other man stayed in the car.

“She took him to the back corner, and then he wanted to see the other side, just kind of getting us off guard,” Gonzales said.

He said that, for the entire time, the man was on the phone and speaking to someone on the other end in a language that his mother didn’t understand.

“She believes that he was on the phone with the guy in the car kind of telling him, ‘Hey, we're out of the area. You can't be seen right now.’”

Gonzales was working on another side of the property near the office, keeping a watchful eye out for his mother when he saw the other man get out of the car.

That's when things took a different turn.

The man asked Gonzales if he could go inside and use the restroom, and when Gonzales said it wasn’t available, the man sneaked inside the office.

“I looked through the window and me and him made eye contact,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales then jumped into action, rushing to the door to confront the man.

An altercation broke out, and the man ran off to the car where the other man is waiting for him.

Gonzales hurried, trying to close the gate to the property to prevent them from leaving, but the alleged robbers backed into him and almost ran him over.

After reviewing security video from inside the office, they saw the man rifling through Gonzales’s mother’s purse.

“It's hidden, which makes me believe that, you know, they've been here or somebody else has been here to kind of target us and our business,” he said.

Gonzales said the man stole $800.

“That money was for rent to pay on the first,” he said.

Gonzales is a U.S. Navy veteran and said he and his mother have worked hard to build their small business.

“We're still trying to make it, and when something like this happens, it's a big hit,” he said.

After reviewing the outside video, Gonzales said he saw the two men drove by the property slowly, then turn around driving back on the one-way frontage road before returning to their business.

He believes the men specifically targeted his small business.

“He knew what he was doing, and it seems like they've done this before,” said Gonzales.

The veteran said now he and his mother will have to rethink security and how they do business, something he said is unfortunate in a city where people are so supportive of each other.

“We never had any problems with people. Most people are very kind, especially here in San Antonio," Gonzales said. "We have a great, great community here, and our community around us is always watching out for each other."

San Antonio Police weren’t able to provide any details in this case, but confirmed officers responded to a robbery call to that property.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information, call the San Antonio Police Department.