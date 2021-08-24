Development begins on first homes at massive south-side complex; early 2022 move-in dates targeted

4,000 living units are expected to be built in the area of Loop 410 and Zarzamora over the coming years.

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of new residential spaces, including apartments, townhomes and student housing units, are on their way to the south side near Texas A&M-San Antonio as part of the VIDA masterplan for a developed 600-acre community close to the university.

The 4,000 units were announced Tuesday, with SouthStar Communities facilitating their construction in the area of Loop 410 and South Zarzamora Street over the coming months. Residents will be able to move in starting in early 2022. Prices for those homes are expected to begin at more than $100,000.

Broader plans for VIDA, development of which is expected to continue through the 2020s, feature a "dynamic town center" to include retail, restaurants, a pedestrian plaza, public art works and outdoor trails.