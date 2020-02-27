SAN ANTONIO — A VIA bus driver says he was brutally beaten, accusing a man of pushing, kicking and stomping on the bus operator during his route.

Roland Orta's family said their loved one could have died. His sister, Melinda Orta Teplitzky, and niece, Alexis Collins, spoke on the driver's behalf.

"He was left unconscious and then the coward stomped on his face," his sister said.

Collins is wondering how and why someone would be so enraged. The family said the incident happened on Feb. 17 on a bus filled with families and children. They also said there was a man who started trouble.

"When the coward started screaming profanities at the back of the bus, my brother's first response was, 'Let me get this man off the bus,'" Orta Tiplitzky said.

They said Orta pulled the bus over, opened the doors and asked the man to step outside. Instead, things escalated.

The driver's family says the man got physical with their loved one. They claim the suspect pushed Orta all the way from the back to the front of the bus.

"He hit his head," Orta Tiplitzky said. "He jumped on top of him and started hitting him. Some of the women tried to get him off."

After the attack, the man took off. He was later caught by VIA Police. Orta, who is a father, was sent to the hospital for his injuries to his head and face.

"He did have a concussion," Orta Teplitzky said. "He did have the shoe print on his face.

The family hopes the incident ignites a conversation about the safety of bus operators.

Meanwhile, VIA sent the below statement to KENS 5:

“A VIA operator was assaulted by a passenger on Wednesday, February 19, while the bus was stopped near Buena Vista and Smith streets.

VIA transit police responded within minutes to the call and apprehended the suspect later the same day. No passengers were hurt during the incident.

While even one assault on our operators is one too many, it’s important to note that an overwhelming majority of the tens of millions of trips VIA provides each year happen without incident. The assault on February 19 represents just 1/100th of 1 percent of the over quarter-million shifts worked in a year. It is safe to ride VIA.

Safety for our employees and our customers is our No. 1 priority. VIA is constantly engaged in conversations with bus operators and union leaders to continue improving safety and security for its employees and customers. VIA is in its second pilot for bus operator cabin doors that would provide drivers a safe but still accessible space to work in. Uniformed and plain-clothed officers regularly ride the routes to enhance safety and awareness of safety measures—among many other safety measures in place every day.”

The local Union President 694 told KENS 5 there have been at least five attacks on drivers this year. He said they are exploring the option of adding barriers around the drivers, adding they will be testing one out Thursday morning.

KENS 5 is waiting on a copy of the police report, and for the name of the suspect involved in the incident.

OTHER STORIES ON KENS5.COM