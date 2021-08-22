VIA CEO optimistic at chance to get additional funding through infrastructure bill

Texas could get $3.3 billion to help with public transportation, which VIA Metro Transit says could help with some major projects down the line.

SAN ANTONIO — The Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act could provide Texas $3.3 billion for improving public transportation.

According to the White House, Texans who take public transportation spend an extra 80.8% of their time commuting.

VIA Metro Transit hopes that both formula funds and grant money available in the federal capital improvement plan

Via buses roll out from the crossroads park and ride.

The transit service hoping to get a boost from the big infrastructure bill.

“These chickens aren’t hatched yet. They’ll be hatched when the House and the Senate come together and the president signs. But we have plenty of places for the chickens to live”

Jeffrey Arndt, president and CEO of VIA Metro Transit says the proposed $1.2 trillion bill gives them opportunity to apply for funds in the federal capital improvement program, which funds projects like rapid transit and light rail.

“In our plan, we have advanced rapid transit, which is a rubber-tired form of rail almost if you will, a high-speed, high frequency dedicated right of way system,” Arndt said.

It’s unknown where a system like this would be built, but its part of VIA’s Keep SA Moving plan to develop an advanced rapid transit network.

Arndt says they also have plans to roll out a North-South and East-West line with a North-South route starting from San Antonio International Airport, going through downtown to the end of Southtown. The East-West Line would take passengers from Commerce Street, through Downtown to the AT&T Center.

Besides possible federal funds, VIA could get 10 million from the proposed City of San Antonio budget, along with more sales tax revenue starting in 2026.

Some of the short-term goals that could be accomplished with the sales tax dollars include connecting people to more jobs, consolidating overlapping bus service, and adjusting services to meet customer demand.

Ardnt says the funding gets them on par with their peers.

“If you look at how much local funds are available in Austin, in Dallas, and in Houston and you compare that to VIA, they’re light years different,” Arndt said.

The funding would allow them to improve the public transit system and expand their opportunities.

“It’s definitely the first time in the history of this authority we would be in a position to move these programs forward,” Arndt said.