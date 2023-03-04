Veterans for Equality provide protection for LGBTQ activists

Group founder would like to help on other issues, but LGBTQ issues are taking all of their focus.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio had its very first “March for Us” event for Trans Day of Visibility on Friday.

While being seen is a big part of activism in the LGBTQ community, it can come with risks—especially when it comes to those looking to do harm. But one Texas group keeps watch so others can be out and proud, safely.

Some speakers at Friday’s event brought up concerns about the wrong kind of visibility from those who don’t value their lives.

"We are being targeted in a very frightening way," said one of the speakers.

"There was a Republican speaker that spoke at CPAC that said, and I quote: 'Transgenderism should be eradicated from public life,'" she said.

Hate crimes targeting the LGBTQ community have increased in recent years.

The FBI says nearly 20% of all hate crimes in 2022 were related to sexual orientation or gender and gender identity.

But others at Friday's event set their sights on protection. SAPD officers attended to keep the peace. Also standing watch was Veterans for Equality.

"We try to stay in the middle and de-escalate any types of situations," said Gen Peña, the founder of the Austin-based group, and who uses they/them pronouns.

They said Veterans for Equality was formed about a year ago to focus on various social issues. But right now, circumstances have forced the group to fine-tune its focus.

"Because of everything that's going on with all the threats – the hate, the bigotry – we've had to adjust fire and really focus on the LGBT community," Peña said.

Last December, Veterans for Equality watched over a drag show at downtown's Aztec Theater that drew protests. But the mission has taken them all over Texas, keeping them focused on de-escalation, and even facing down Nazi flags.

"What happened at Club Q, Pulse, those types (of) situations... unfortunately, there were horrible, horrible, horrible tragedies that happened,” Peña said. “And because of that, our community is very scared. They're very on edge and very anxious with everything that's going on."

Peña said it feels like the pressure is rising after, just days ago, Nashville's chief of police said the suspect in a school shooting that left six people dead there was transgender.

"I feel like there's even more of a target on our community, on transgender lives,” they said. “They're using it as a scapegoat, if you will."

Veterans for Equality, Peña said, is developing self-defense courses for the community and allies, including training with firearms.