Vanessa Guillen remembered at another rally in downtown San Antonio

Grassroots movement NoMas aims to fight for Vanessa Guillen and others who have faced injustices.

SAN ANTONIO — No Más, a Latina-led organization that works toward domestic violence prevention, organized a rally in downtown San Antonio Saturday, where hundreds of people gathered to honor the life of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen's memory lives on through her family, friends and even strangers who've come together after her death, months after she was first reported missing from Fort Hood.

Gonzalez said the rally was intended to bring light to the mistreatment and overall injustices faced by Guillen during her time in the military.

During the rally, people chanted, held signs and shared stories in support of Guillen.

President Donald Trump, who has called Guillen's death "absolutely horrible," plans to meet with her family in a couple weeks where they'll discuss legislation aimed at preventing sexual assaults in the military.

Gonzalez said the No Más Movement is bound to create change that will impact others who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“It begins and ends with Vanessa, until she has justice. Starting with the external investigation that we’re pushing for, congressional hearings, not to stop there—indictments, arrests, trials, sentencing," Gonzalez said.