SAN ANTONIO — More than 50 windows were broken at the Las Palmas Library after vandals targeted it, along with the nearby Church of Christ Jesus of Latter Day Saints, on the city's west side recently.

Priscilla Lopez and her 4-year-old son were returning their books Tuesday and said they couldn’t believe the destruction.

“It is horrible,” she said. "I mean, who throws rocks? I mean, people really do use the library."

About 51 windows were broken overnight, and other windows were broken two weeks ago at the library.

"All of that whatever they did break is right there by the children's area,” Lopez said. “That's really horrible."

The vandals also tried to break the windows next door at YWCA, but the glass was too thick. However, they did break a window at the The Church of Christ Jesus of Latter Day Saints on the other side of the library.

Roger Guerra attends the church and is a former San Antonio Police officer.

“We never had this happen before,” he said. “You can tell it was a rock, and it wasn't a shot from a weapon or something. You still have the imprints here."

Guerra said it's probably just kids up to no good, but does fear something else.

“I hope it's not what has been in the news lately, where they are attacking churches and spray-painting them with graffiti,” he said.

Guerra and Lopez both said they hope whoever is to blame will be caught.

“Yes, fingers crossed,” Lopez said. "Because it's not cool.”

Library staff spent much of Tuesday cleaning up the mess, but still opened up at 10 a.m. to the community. According to the city, repairs will be made soon. The library does have surveillance video, which could help in the case.