SAN ANTONIO — The Boerne Police officer struck by a suspected drunk driver in late August while directing traffic at a high school football game finished rejoined the department Wednesday after weeks of recovering from her injuries.

BPD posted about Michele Van Stavern returning to work on its Facebook page, thanking the community for its outpouring of support in the process.

"A huge heartfelt thank you to everyone for the prayers, letters, donations and help that was offered and given during her recovery process," the post reads, along with the hashtags #weareboerne and #shesback.

In October, the 11-year law enforcement veteran was recognized and honored during First Responders Appreciation Night at a local football game.

Meanwhile, the driver accused of hitting her, Andrew Harris, is charged with intoxication assault.

