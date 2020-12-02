SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above related video was originally published January 16, 2020.

Local pediatric cancer patients are getting a Valentine's Day party and a new source of support this week.

Methodist Children's Hospital is partnering with B.I.G. Love Cancer Care, a non-profit that supports patients and their families by providing programs and weekly wish list items, from games and toys to groceries, gift cards and catered meals, and they're kicking off that partnership with a party on Wednesday.

Jessica Phillips founded B.I.G. Love in 2007 in honor of her five-year-old daughter Brooke, who battled acute myeloid leukemia. They serve six Texas hospitals, reaching over 100,000 patients a year. Phillips knows all too well the realities these patients and their families face.

"We spent over 70 days in the hospital enduring radiation and harsh chemotherapy," said Phillips, who was excited to add a Bone Marrow Transplant Unit to the program scope this year. "You are isolated from the outside world, and every day is filled with anxiety and fear. What B.I.G Love will be able to offer to the BMT families this year will be incredible.”

The kids will get a welcome distraction and decorate cookies at the Valentine's Day party with themed arts and crafts, and the support will continue throughout the year.

