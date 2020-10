Local police say the 15-year-old may be headed to the southern border.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Uvalde say they're searching for a teen girl who ran away from home early Friday afternoon, and who is possibly heading to Mexico.

Jennifer Alvarez Leija, 15, stands 5 foot 3, weighs about 110 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes. At the time she was last seen, Jennifer was wearing a white blouse and blue jeans.

Uvalde Police ask that anyone who may have information as to her disappearance contact officers at (830)278-9147, or via the department's Facebook page.