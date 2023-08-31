UTSA food pantry rolls out curbside delivery program in continuing fight against food insecurity

Tens of thousands of students have been serviced by the food pantry since it opened a few years ago.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA is continuing its fight against food insecurity with two food pantries, one at each of its campuses.

The Whataburger Resource Room has become a saving grace for students. Now the school is rolling out a new program to make sure no one on campus goes hungry.

Nikki Lee, senior associated director at UTSA's student union, stocks shelves in such a way that it's a labor of love.

"We don't want a student to go without food any day," she said.

The Resource Room is also known as the Roadrunner Food Pantry, and it's served more than 45,000 students since opening in 2020.

"And it increased drastically since the pandemic," Lee said.

It has served faculty and staff.

"Everybody's situation can change in an instant," she said.

Essentially, anything you would find at a grocery store, you will find here.

"Students don't feel like there is a stigma to come here," Lee said.

UTSA senior Alexis Walker is an employee at the food pantry, but has also benefited from it herself.

"And for me, I am a full-time student, but a part-time worker," Walker said. "Because I am part-time, I just don't have a lot of funds or a lot of outside help."

Walker said it is saving grace.

"The food pantry really does help, helps me know that I can have some food this week," Walker said.

The free food is offered year-round. A new program is starting this semester that operates like curbside delivery; students will be able to pick up their items after ordering them online.