Weekend walk in SA will honor those who battled oral cancer. Here's how to register.

You'll have to register beforehand if you want to start your Saturday with a brisk walk.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to support members of your community while burning a few calories doing it, then pull out those walking shoes... and maybe a light jacket.

The UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry and Oral Cancer Foundation is hosting the San Antonio Oral Cancer Walk, scheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday. The three-kilometer walk is open to participants of all ages, and was organized as a way to celebrate those who have survived oral cancer while honoring those who lost their lives to it.

The event will be held at the UT Health San Antonio rec sports pavilion, located behind Gold's Gym Medical Center (7431 Merton Minter). There will also be opportunities to receive a free oral cancer screening.

Those looking to start what should be a sunny San Antonio Saturday with the walk will have to register beforehand; you can do so here. Registration is free for all oral cancer survivors as well as children under the age of 6. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Walkers are also invited to "create their own teams to honor, remember and support a loved one affected by the disease."

