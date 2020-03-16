SAN ANTONIO — An employee of USAA, one of the largest companies in San Antonio, tested positive for the coronavirus, company officials confirmed to KENS 5 Sunday evening.

While it's unclear if this is the same case of travel-related coronavirus reported by city health officials earlier in the day, USAA said the employee "is currently out of state" and receiving treatment. They haven't been at USAA's San Antonio campus since March 6.

Efforts have been taken to identify a group of co-workers at USAA who the employee "had previous significant exposure" with, and they are under self-quarantine until March 21. None of them, USAA says, showed symptoms of coronavirus.

