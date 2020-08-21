USAA teams up with San Antonio Regional Alliance for the Homeless to help divert people from shelters to permanent housing

Officials said more people have needed assistance due to coronavirus. "In San Antonio there was about an 80% increase in the need for homelessness support."

SAN ANTONIO — Homeless shelters in San Antonio have had to reduce capacity in order to follow CDC guidelines during the pandemic. One San Antonio non-profit is testing out a program that may help people avoid needing the shelters in the first place.

“We already have seen an increase in calls for people that are just needing shelter,” said Katie Vela, Operations Director with the San Antonio Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH). “Needing a place to stay, trying to figure out what’s next.”

Coronavirus is bringing about new challenges for handling homelessness in San Antonio.

“Right now, our shelters like Haven for Hope and the Salvation Army are implementing CDC guidelines, social distancing, so there’s not as much availability,” Vela said. “That means we need something else at that step where people are seeking shelter.” ­

This week SARAH started a Homeless Diversion program aimed at keeping people from needing the use of homeless shelters.

“Before someone enters shelter, we attempt diversion as the first step.” Vela said.

People seeking shelter, through an interview with a trained counselor, are helped to identify their own resources and an individual solution is developed. With the help of a $250,000 grant from the USAA Foundation, which has worked on veteran homelessness in San Antonio in the past, SARAH is hoping to help 250 households keep a roof over their heads.

“The data shows that in San Antonio there was about an 80% increase in the need for homelessness support and programs,” said Justin Schmitt, Assistant Vice-President of Corporate Responsibility with USAA. “With the increase in homelessness due to COVID, it was a natural continuation of that support to positively impact the homelessness situation in our city.”

Vela said they hope the information gathered during this pilot program helps them raise money to expand the program beyond the pandemic.

“We’re hoping by testing this out and looking at the outcomes we can apply for grants in the future and continue to grow this program.”