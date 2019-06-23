SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Schertz has released reports regarding the fire that took place that a La Quinta motel Saturday night.

Crews saw smoke coming from the 4th floor and roof area of the building, evacuating those inside.

Cibolo, Selma, San Antonio, Live Oak, Bracken, Universal City, News Braunfels, Randolph, St. Hedwig and New Berlin fire departments assisted with the fire-control.

The fire is reported to have completely ended before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Out of the 146 people evacuated, three were injured and taken to the hospital. A dog was injured in the fire as well, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Images sent to KENS 5 appear to show part of a La Quinta motel on fire, with first responders on scene to battle the blaze. According to viewers, the images are from Schertz, at the hotel located near I-25 and FM 3009.

