SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the neck, and a few other details have been provided by authorities after they responded to a Saturday evening shooting just west of downtown.

One man was detained by San Antonio Police officers near North Sabinas and Rivas, but several blocks in the area remained on a lockdown status as of 9:45 p.m.

Authorities identified the suspect as Jose Moreno, 49. When officers were called to the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the neck. He said he was visiting the suspect when an argument began.

Moreno pointed a small-caliber handgun and began firing at the victim, police said. The victim told officers that Moreno retreated to his house on Sabinas.

Officers went to the residence but did not enter. They contained the location ad waited for tactical support personnel. Negotiators were able to communicate and get each person out of the house, except for Moreno.

SWAT Officers fired tear gas into the home, but no one was found inside. The investigation is still ongoing.

