SAN ANTONIO — Nostalgia greets you right as you enter the 78209 with traces of the past; you can find an old abandoned gas station, cleaned up and turned into a breakfast gem for some locals.

Theory coffee and Naco Brunch share the space. It's a one-stop-shop for "Oh-9ers" to grab their breakfast taco with a side of freshly brewed coffee.

"We wanted a place that had a lot going on in a small area. We didn't want to travel very far to do stuff. That was the main thing. Down Broadway, there's so much going on and we just loved it and wanted to be close to that scene." Alamo Heights resident, Holland said.

It's the support of the tight-knit community that makes the oldest neighborhood in SA stand out. And it keeps Naco Brunch owners, Licceth and Francisco, in business.

"Everyone is just very open culturally wise. Very polite, a lot of people that don't speak Spanish, they come into our window and try their best to order in Spanish. I don't speak too much English, but my customers want to speak Spanish. They want to engage," said Francisco.

Being the oldest neighborhood in San Antonio means the 78209 is rich in history.

Cambridge Elementary school was once the oldest school in San Antonio. It opened up in 1909, and the big building that it has become now, started off as just one classroom known as Alamo Heights Public School.

When you hop back onto Broadway, there's plenty of shopping and dining to enjoy. Hit up the famous Bird Bakery for mouth-watering treats that are sure to leave you and your belly satisfied.

Explore Alamo Heights' unique history, and unzip all that is 78209.