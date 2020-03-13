SAN ANTONIO — Each week, hundreds of Air Force trainees celebrate becoming airmen during graduation ceremonies at Joint Base San Antonio. Usually, their families share that moment with them, but Friday morning was different. Leaders suspended guest attendance to prevent the potential spread of novel coronavirus - but made it clear there was still a form of family in the room.

Basic Military Training instructors say the more than 850 airmen graduating Friday are now members of an Air Force family.

"Now they’re our brothers, they’re our sisters, they’re our wingmen and even though their family isn’t there with them they have family here because we are their family," said Master Sgt Brandon Long, of Standardization and Evaluations.

Military training instructors see airmen undergo growth and development during their time on base.

"It’s absolutely incredible to see the amount of growth they go through- mentally, physically- it’s an indescribable amount," said instructor James Warnke.

Each one is making the choice- to enter a life and career of service.

"The service they’re choosing to do is one of putting service before self," said 322nd Training Squad Military Training Instructor Andrew Speicher.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, leaders suspended attendance at ceremonies- but live-streamed the events and shared remarks with family and friends watching at home. They say they understand it is difficult for many- but say it's critical to protect the health and safety of every airman.

"We know the families at home are struggling right now, upset they can’t be here, but know our leadership is doing the best we can- not only for wingmen but for them as well," Master Sgt. Long said.