SAN ANTONIO — A magical day is taking place this holiday season for children fighting cancer; kids will board a short flight on a reindeer-powered airplane to the "North Pole" to meet Santa, receive gifts and play in a winter wonderland.

The event starts at the San Antonio International Airport Saturday between 7:30 and 11:30 a.m.

More than 200 children from the American Cancer Society and their families will board a decorated plane and take a short flight before landing at what has been magically transformed into the North Pole.

On behalf of United Airlines, this event is meant to bring a fantasy flight to children who deserve a day of fun.