UIW prepares for annual Light the Way holiday celebration

Students created the signs and decor which will bring a holiday spirit to the campus in time for the Nov. 20 celebration.

SAN ANTONIO — We haven't hit Halloween yet, but that doesn't mean we can't start preparing for the Christmas holiday a little early.

On Saturday, about 100 University of the Incarnate Word students gathered for the 2021 edition of the Light the Way Display Board Contest. Students design the signs which will eventually be displayed across campus during Light the Way, the university's annual holiday celebration.

Judging the display boards was a group of UIW faculty and staff.