'We are not giving up' | Family and teammates support UIW tennis player after crash in early April

The family is hoping money raised through a Go Fund Me will help pay for Ivan’s medical care.

SAN ANTONIO — A University of the Incarnate Word tennis player is recovering but may never walk again after a car crash earlier this month.

Ivan Smith was driving to tennis practice on April 5 when his black Mustang was hit by another driver by the university. San Antonio Police officials said his car subsequently spun and struck a pole, leaving Smith severely injured.

His father, Gary, said on Wednesday that Ivan has been out of the intensive care unit for a bit, but isn't yet ready to enter into a rehabilitation facility. Until then, his mother, Anita, remains at his bedside at the hospital.

Gary remembers the last conversation he had with his 20-year-old son.

"[Ivan] called me about two hours before the accident and expressed how happy he was," he said.

Ivan called to brag about his good grades, Gary said, and to share the news of his upcoming tennis matches at Rice University and Texas A&M.

Ivan is a well-known, elite tennis player back home in California. He was continuing his passion for the game as a Division 1 student athlete at UIW. His father said he enjoyed competing in doubles, and was even professionally ranked while winning a national collegiate doubles championship.

"He loved his team and everything was going really, really perfect," his father added.

Until he received a text message saying Ivan was in a car accident.

"I didn't comprehend it. I didn't anticipate it being that bad."

The crash appeared serious enough for James French to stop and cut Ivan free from his car's airbags. He told a KENS 5 photographer the day of the crash that he simply wanted to help.

"I literally was one of the first guys on scene and I just ran. Instincts told me just to jump in the car," French said.

Ivan was rushed to BAMC after the crash. His father said his injuries were numerous, and fluid built up in his punctured lungs almost killed him days after entering the hospital.

Doctors also performed surgery on his spinal cord, rebuilding it with 16 screws.

"My wife Anita actually talked to one of the doctors who operated on Ivan the next day, and that doctor said he would never walk again. So far three doctors have said that," Gary Smith said. "But we are not giving up. We are going to try to get him involved in some clinical trials. That's our plan.".

Ivan's mother flew in to be with him while his dad stays behind to research ongoing clinical studies. He's hoping money raised through a GoFundMe will help pay for Ivan's care and participation in a future trial.

But, first and foremost, they want their son to heal.

"We believe in divine intervention. We believe in miracles. He's got a lot of support. He's got a lot of people behind him."

The UIW Men's Tennis Team is currently competing in the Southland Sports Championship Tournament and wearing "Ivan Smith" shirts to support their teammate.

The UIW Athletic Director sent this statement to KENS 5: